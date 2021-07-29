DC Srinagar reviews ensuing Muharram-Al-Haram arrangements

Srinagar, July 29: In connection with forthcoming holy month of Muharram-Al- Haram, the Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar Mohammad AijazAsad Thursday chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for its smooth celebration.

Stressing on making adequate arrangements, the DC instructed the officers to ensure all necessary preparations are made well before commencement of the holy month of Muharram. He urged that all arrangements are put in place to ensure all religious gatherings and processions are held smoothly and peacefully.

The DC instructed authorities of PHE to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all areas and deploy water tankers as per the requirement at all Imam Baras. Similarly, KPDCL authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and no curtailment during the holy month.

The DC emphasized on installation of street lights at all required places and ensure immediate restoration of all defunct street lights in all urban and rural areas.

Stressing on maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness, the DC instructed the concerned to launch special sanitation drives around Imam Baras and procession sites. He also instructed that medical teams along with ambulances shall be deployed to ensure first aid and other medical facilities to the mourners.

The DC asked PWD authorities to ensure level surfacing and attend all lanes, streets and main roads that need repairing for smooth conduct of religious gatherings.

He also appealed people to follow all Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines so that the risk of COVID-19 infection is mitigated.

Meanwhile, the DC directed all sectoral officers to not wait for public demand for basic amenities, but ensure that they are fulfilled before people ask for it.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed HaniefBalkhi, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone and Superintendent of Police, Joint Commissioner, SMC, besides sectoralofficers form PDD, FCS&CA, KPDCL, Health and PHE.