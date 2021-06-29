DC Srinagar reviews implementation of directions of Chief Secretary

Srinagar, June 28: In order to review the implementation of directions of the Chief Secretary, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Monday chaired a meeting to review the pace of ongoing anti Covid vaccination and achievements made so far in the district.

The DC directed the senior officers of Health department and district administration to act swiftly on utilizing the maximum capacity for testing and vaccination.

He said that decline in Covid-19 cases are encouraging, however, the administration should remain extra careful and advise people to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. He added that at this stage the cent percent targeted population needs to be vaccinated to be ready to fight the expected third wave of Covid-19 as predicted by the health experts.

He asked all the officers to work in synergy and in unison to achieve targets to protect the precious human lives.

The DC stressed on strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs and directed the concerned authorities to urge people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines in letter and spirit and impose fine upon the violators

He also directed the District Social Welfare Officer to ensure that the beneficiaries under SASCM should be provided with Government benefits on priority to the beneficiary.

He was informed that survey of all eligible beneficiaries under SASCM (Saksham) scheme has been completed in the District

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed HaniefBalkhi, SDM East and West, CMO Srinagar, CEO Srinagar, all Tehsildars and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.