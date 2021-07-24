DC Srinagar reviews progress on implementation of PMJAY-SEHAT Scheme

Srinagar, July 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed AijazAsad today chaired a meeting of Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana-SEHAT Scheme (AB-PMJAY-SEHAT) to review the progress of registration of beneficiaries and generation of Golden Cards in Srinagar district

On the occasion, a threadbare deliberations were held on present status and achievements made with regard to implementation of AB-PMJAY-SEHAT in Srinagar district.

The meeting also discussed in detail the modalities for speeding up the registration for SEHAT scheme and directions were passed on to all the concerned to increase registration of beneficiaries under the scheme in their respective areas.

The DC was informed that 336263 individuals have been registered with Ayushman Bharat in Srinagar district and about 3 lakh Golden Cards have been issued so far to beneficiaries.

The DC stressed upon the officers for prompt issuance of SEHAT cards under the scheme to all registered beneficiaries and undertaking registration process of all left outs on BIS Portal.

The DC also directed the concerned authorities to start Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities on mission mode by roping in other concerned departments for creating mass awareness in the district for speeding up registration process.

The DC further directed the officers to organize Golden Card Registration MELAs in all Medical Zones in the district to ensure that cent percent population is covered under the scheme.

He called for coordinated efforts in expanding the ambit of SEHAT scheme so that all eligible persons of Srinagar district are benefitted.

Highlighting about the scheme, the DC said that AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme is one of the most ambitious schemes launched by Prime Minister on 26th December 2020 aimed at to provide free of cost Universal Health Insurance Coverage up to Rs. 5 lakh per family on a floater basis in convergence with Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan ArogyaYojana (AB-PMJAY).

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, District Programme Officer(ICDS), District Health Officer and all Tehsildars, besides District Manager CSC, Nodal officer Ayushman Bharat.