DC Srinagar sanctions Ex-gratia relief of Rs 9.45 lakh in favour of fire victims of PalporaNoogbagh

Srinagar July 28: District Development Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today sanctioned an ex-gratia relief of Rs 9.45 lakh(Rs 1.05 lakh/family) in favour of the fire victims of Pamposh Colony PalporaNoogbagh whose houses, properties were gutted in a devastating fire incident during intervening night of July 26 and July 27, rendering several families homeless.

An official statement said the ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned under SDRF norms, in addition to ex-gratia relief of 5000 and utensils to each affected family under Red Cross which was provided to affected families as an immediate relief. Meanwhile, the DDC has expressed his sympathy with the affected families, the statement said.