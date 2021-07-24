DDC Kupwara reviews PMJAYJK- Sehat /AB-PMJAY Scheme

Kupwara, July 24: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Imam Din today directed the concerned officers to expedite the registration process under PMJAY-Sehat/Ayushman Bharat to ensure cent percent coverage of the target population.

The DDC was reviewing the progress made by the district under various universal health schemes in a meeting held here today.

He directed Chief Medical Officer Kupwara for mobilising the health workers and ASHAs, besides, generating mass awareness through hoardings, posters etc across the district for enrollment of beneficiaries. He stressed for prioritizing the coverage of families who have no registered member so far.

The DDC directed the District Manager CSC to ensure faster registration and enrollment in a time bound manner. He said the progress of CSCs must be monitored by Block Medical officers in their jurisdictions and they should be assisted by functionaries of RDD, CAPD, ICDS, Health workers, besides, PRIs for identification and enrollment of the beneficiaries.

The DDC stressed upon the concerned to speed up the enrollment process and ensure cent percent coverage of left out beneficiaries.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr.Mehraj-u-din Sofi; District Manager CSC, Dr.JavaidMaqbool and other concerned attended the meeting.