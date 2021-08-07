DDC member, Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir among several public delegations call on LG

Srinagar, Aug 7: Several delegations including members of Shahabad Development Forum; Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir; DDC Member from Larnoo; Renowned Coach; Sarpanch from Kulgam, and Youth leader today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and apprised him about their concerning issues at Raj Bhavan here.

A delegation led by Member, District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag from Larnoo, . Sajida Begum comprising leader of Gujjar Bakerwal Community, Sarpanch, Ex-Sarpanch among others met Lt Governor and briefed him about the issues of Kokernag-Breng constituency. The delegation also discussed with the Lt Governor about the promotion of tourism in the district with a special focus on developing Sinthan top and Margan top as tourist destinations, besides putting forth issues related to the welfare and development of tribal community of UT.

Similarly, a delegation of Shahabad Development Forum, an amalgam of many social organizations headed by its Chairman Zahoor Malik submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to developmental issues of Dooru area of Anantnag including augmentation of water supply; establishment of MCH, 100-bedded Girls Hostel; upgradation of Primary Health Centre at Verinag; establishment of Fire and Emergency Stations at Larkipora and Qammer area.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation said that the UT Government is working on the principles of good governance and implementing people-centric policies on the ground to facilitate socio-economic and equitable development of all sections of the society. He assured them that all the issues and demands raised by them would be taken up for their suitable redressal on merit.

Meanwhile, the delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir headed by its Chairman, Baldev Singh Raina, also called on the Lt Governor and shared their views on various initiatives of the UT administration.

Besides promotion of business activities, discussion was held on the Sports policy of UT Government and overall development of Sports sector in J&K.

Dronacharya Awardee Wushu Coach, KuldeepHandoo also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to the promotion and development of sports in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor observed that the government is taking many ground-breaking steps to tap the immense sports potential in the UT and provide handholding to its budding sportspersons. It was informed that the formulation of Sports policy of J&K is near completion and the UT would soon have a dynamic and robust Sport Policy.