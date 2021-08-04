DDC Srinagar conducts tour of Khonmoh

Srinagar, Aug 4: As part of public outreach program, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad, today undertook an extensive tour of various remote and hilly areas of Srinagar district.

He visited Sangri and Chakbasti in Khonmoh Block to bring administration to door steps of people for on spot resolution of public issues. He also inspected ongoing works at PHC Zewan.

During the visit, the District Development Commissioner interacted with the people of the areas and received first hand appraisal about the public issues and demands. On the occasion, people projected various demands and submitted a charter of demands. The DDC also visited Primary Health Center (PHC) Zeewan which has been recently completed.