DDC Srinagar reviews District Environment Plan

Srinagar, Aug 5: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today convened a meeting here to discuss and review the District Environment Plan.

At the outset, the DDC took feedback from different departments, asked to conduct a thorough study to identify the exact pollution level in the district to facilitate formulation of the Environment Plan as per the National Green Tribunals (NGT’s) latest guidelines and the local needs.

The DDC directed the officers of all line departments to work in coordinated manner and put in extra efforts in formulation and implementation of effective District Environment Plan.

During the meeting, detailed discussions on methods and plan for segregation and disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, in the light of solid, liquid, plastic, biomedical, e-waste management, water quality management and noise pollution monitoring and other activities were held.

In addition, the meeting held deliberations on steps taken to control water and air pollution, implementation of new technologies to reduce the waste and pollution, besides preservation of water bodies, awareness on usage of dust bins, door to door collection of waste material and management of mining activities in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Joint Commissioner SMC Syed AbulQasim, Superintendent Engineer PHE Hydraulic, Naseer Ahmad Kakroo, General Manager DIC, Hamida Akhtar, Secretary LAWDA, DrIlyas and District Mineral Officer, Mohsin Noor besides officer from PCB and other concerned departments attended the meeting.