DDC Srinagar reviews progress of Ring Road Project

Srinagar, July 31: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today chaired a meeting of Officers convened here to review the progress of ongoing developmental projects in Srinagar district including works on Ring Road project and Lasjan (Athwajan) grade separator.

On the occasion, the DDC directed the officers and concerned executing agencies to speed up the pace of works being carried out on the project and complete them under set timelines.

The meeting held deliberations regarding the status of acquisition of land and compensation disbursed under the Ring Road project and the progress with regard to completion of Lasjan Flyover (Grade Separator) at National Highway bypass.

The meeting was informed that the process of land acquisition process has been almost complete and compensation stands already disbursed.

The DDC stressed upon the officers to work with added zeal and in coordinated manner so that the bottlenecks, if any, in the projects are removed to start physical work on ground without any further delay.

The meeting was informed that most of the work on the project has been completed, while black topping has been done on a major portion of the Flyover.

The DDC directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the pace of work so that the project is completed at an earliest. He asked the concerned to expedite the work on projects to ensure movement of vehicular traffic around the area.

The DDC said that the project is of immense public importance and is being strictly monitored by higher authorities for earliest completion. He said as soon as the projects are completed, the same will prove helpful towards overcoming traffic jams besides ensuring smooth plying of traffic on the highway.

The DDC passed directions that work on Lasjin(Athwajan) Grade Separator be completed before 15th August, 2021

Among others the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Mohammed Yaseen lone, Assistant Commissioner Nazool, Sandeep Bali, BDO Harwan, Tehsildars of Pantha Chowk and Shalteng besides representatives of concerned executing agencies.