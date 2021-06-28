Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee delegation calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, June 27: A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

According to a statement issued here, the delegation led by its President S. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, comprising of office-bearers of DSGMC and members of several Sikh Gurdwara Management Committees of Kashmir region, projected various issues of the Sikh Community pertaining to the protection of the rights of Women of the community; Minority Commission in the UT; implementation of Inter-religious Marriage Act; land issue of Gurdwara at Bharthana, Srinagar, and other religious issues. They also demanded reservation of Sikh community in delimitation process.

“The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the visiting representatives and assured them that all their projected issues would be taken into consideration by the Government. Administration will take appropriate action on the issues faced by the Sikh community living in Jammu & Kashmir, maintained the Lt Governor,” the statement reads.