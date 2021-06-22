Delta Force organises Yoga event

Udhampur, June 22: Delta Force organised yoga in the district Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban of J&K on the eve of International Yoga Day.

In a statement the army said that “various sessions were conducted under the supervision of trained instructors at Force HQ, Sector HQs, Battalion HQs and all companies. The importance of yoga in the Armed Forces has increased manifold due to the stress and family related problems that are occurring due to changes in the socio economic environment which had a direct impact on the lives of soldiers. A total of 99 Officers, 191 JCOs and 2991 ORs enthusiastically participated in the event.”