Democracy: Enemy of the Powerful

Robert C. Koehler

Perhaps the best possible thing we could acknowledge being is a “divided nation.” Failing to do so justifies — or at least avoids noticing — all manner of violent cruelty and repression in the name of so-called democracy, from the jailing of whistleblowers who reveal U.S. war crimes and global criminality, to the lynching of men and women of color . . . to the waging of endless war.

Oh, and so much more!

Considering the specific chaos of the moment — the hearings on the Jan. 6 mob attack of Congress, the latest trillion-dollar budget proposal for war and global annihilation, the recent sentencing of whistleblower Daniel Hale, the remarkable spate of voter suppression laws being passed by state legislatures around the country, just to name a few — let’s crack open that word, “democracy,” and ponder its actual meaning.

Are we a democracy? I’d have to say both yes and no. That’s because democracy is a paradox. It’s the opposite, and indeed the enemy, of power, and those who possess power often think they have no choice but to hate and oppose its emergence, even as they blather its clichés. Perhaps democracy’s biggest threat is the ease with which the word can be exploited for the purpose of public relations. Those in power can claim, gloriously, to be spreading democracy as they bomb and massacre their enemies, or as they make sure their potential opponents are denied the right to vote.

But if someone steps up and exposes “classified” government actions, which are hidden from public view because they are morally, shall we say, controversial, that person often faces serious punishment. But taking that risk and stepping forward, like Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Julian Assange, is an act of democracy, in the same way that Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat on the bus in 1955, in defiance of the law of the day, was an act of democracy.

Democracy takes courage! Democracy is a tool of human creativity, a.k.a., evolution. We change and evolve only when the status quo is interrupted, which often happens only in defiance of those currently in power. And when an act of democracy occurs, the government often does everything it can to control and mitigate the “damage.”