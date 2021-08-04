Denial of jobs, passport is pushing young boys to wall: Vakil

Srinagar, Aug 4: Former minister and senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) Abdul Gani Vakil today criticised the recent order of denying security clearance to the youth involved in any stone pelting activity in the past.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said that “on one side the same government is talking about rehabilitation and appealing the militants to shun arms and they will be given an opportunity to live a normal life, and on the other side the same govt is pushing the youth a to the wall through ‘senseless’ orders.”

Vakil said most of the stone pelting cases of the youths in 2010 and 2016 should be nullified. "All these youths were young teenagers those days. All these youths should have been given opportunity but sadly this administration wants to push them against the wall. What will they do? The government wants them to deprive of every opportunity. What is the option left?," Vakil said.

“Giving the reference of Naxal problem, Vakil said the government has a full fledged rehabilitation for the surrendered naxals and their commanders who surrender, but for the Kashmiri youth cases older than a decade are dug out to push these boys against the wall and harass them,” it said.