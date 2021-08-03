Denial of passports, jobs against democratic rights: Yaseen

Srinagar, Aug 2: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Monday has termed decision of the government to link provision of passport and jobs to Kashmiri youth with security clearance report as undemocratic and unlawful.

In a statement issued today Yaseen said that the recent government order “was anti youth and against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s statement to remove ' Dil Ki Dooriyan and Deli say Dooriyan.” He said India is the biggest democratic country in the world and myopic mind set to target youth, who have shun violence, for leading a peaceful life, was against human values. He said such arbitrary anti youth decisions would cause further alienation and would prove counter-productive for the larger interests of Jammu and Kashmir and country.

Yaseen appealed to Prime Minister and LG Manoj Sinha to revoke the order immediately as it has caused widespread mental anxiety and unrest among the people especially youth. "Contrary to this, the latest order was totally against assurances of Prime Minister about bringing development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. He said there seems to be no wisdom in denying Passport and jobs to those who have shun the path of violence for leading a peaceful life. He said even the constitution of India gives an opportunity to every guilty to mend his way.