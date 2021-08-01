Denial of security clearance for passports to 'anti-national' elements a welcome step: BJP

Jammu, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Sunday welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to deny security clearance for passports and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

Raina said it is a great step and would serve as a severe blow to those elements conspiring against the country and fleeing abroad to escape accountability.

Reacting to the order, the BJP leader said there are some "anti-national powers" in Jammu and Kashmir who are “supporters of terrorism and Pakistan.”

“They use passports to flee the country and also get absorbed in government jobs besides getting contracts of (developmental) projects. As per the new order, they will not get the security clearance which is a good step and will serve as a severe blow to such elements,” Raina said.

He said the J&K home department, police and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are worthy of praise for coming out with such a “major decision” in the interest of the country amid a spurt in anti-terrorist operations that has led to the killing of a number of dreaded terrorists.