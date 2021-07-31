Dental Surgeons Association continue their protest in Jammu

Jammu, July 31: Dental Surgeons Association continue to hold their strike strike at Amphalla Chowk Jammu.

According to a statement, the Association said “it is our 40th day of indefinite strike and its very unfortunate that no one from administration came to see the ground reality of dental surgeons.” They accused the administration of “forcing them to take some aggressive steps and administration will be responsible for this.”

“It is very unfortunate that still administration is busy in their luxurious AC offices and does not show any kind of attention towards genuine demands of unemployed dental surgeon who are suffering on roads. After the abolition of 370 and 35A we are not getting permission of peaceful rally which is our right. This deaf administration brings the doctors {so called cream of society) on roads,” the statement reads.

They said that the administration is ‘humiliating the dental surgeons from last 13 years and continue to humiliate till date.’ “We request Lt., Governor Manoi Sinha, to provide your esteemed opportunity by listening to our humble request and give us an appointment, it will take hardly 10 minutes. So that we can keep our genuine demands in front of him,” they said.