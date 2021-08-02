Desire to Die

The boy from Ushkar Colony was brilliant but would occasionally consume drugs, had attempted suicide twice, was saved by the timely intervention of his family.

Three different case histories with the same self-destructive tendency, depicting untimely, painful deaths and attempted suicide. In our day to day life, we often hear people uttering words like, “I cannot take it anymore, I want to kill myself,” all of them may not mean it, some of them may seriously attempt and fail but many among them go ahead and do it successfully. Echoing Hamlet, three categories are best explained as: “To be, “Not to be, “and “To be or not to be”. The first group involves people who do not want to die but convey a dramatic message to the friends and family, their attempt involves minimum drug consumption, minor wrest slashing, and dramatic scenes of jumping from a building. The second group is the unfortunate group, they seriously intend to die, and they neither warn nor leave any chance for intervention. They usually prefer violent methods like shooting or strangling or like Virginia Wolf fill their pockets with heavy stones to sink and drown easily; The last ones are ambivalent about dying, doubtfully believe that things may work out for them, leaving it to God, they go ahead and do it, some survive, and some do not.

Suicide is considered a self-administered agonizing activity in which hostility is turned against one’s self to the extent of killing. It may be taken as a symbolic cry for help from a person who cannot deal effectively with psychological breakdown of his personality. Death is tragic by nature, death by suicide total devastation, more for the living than for the dead. Suicide attempts are usually motivated by a strong desire for revenge in which the sufferer wants to instill pain and guilt in another person who is thought to be responsible for his failures in life, the person who commits suicide puts his “psychological skelton in the survivor’s emotional closet’” making him resentful for the rest of his life. Thoughts of taking one’s own life are universal; a serious health disorder and the chief cause of unnecessary, premature death worldwide, it is found throughout the written history and occurs in all cultures and countries. Christianity and Judaism considered it a crime. English law made it morally and legally wrong. In Hinduism, it is spiritually unacceptable, Islam denounces it, and considerers it a grievous sin. The right to life may be a birthright, the right to die is directly linked with the dependent parents, unsettled children, a disappointed spouse, and traumatized loved ones who live stigmatized lives after the incident.