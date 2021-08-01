DG Horticulture says nursery land in Tral encroached

Srinagar, Aug 1: On the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the Director General (DG), Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today conducted an extensive tour of Sub-Division Tral of district Pulwama.

During the tour, the DG visited Fruit Plant Nursery Tral and assessed the illegal encroachment of Nursery land by the locals. He issued on spot instructions for demarcation of nursery land along with revenue authorities so as the government land can be retrieved back.

The DG warned that strict action will be taken against the illegal encroachers shortly.

On the occasion, Bhat also took review of the developmental works of the nursery. He then paid visit to green houses and nursery area and reviewed different cultural operations being carried out and stressed on timely completion of budding and other operations so as to propagate quality fruit plants.