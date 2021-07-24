DG Horticulture takes stock of activities carried out in nurseries

Srinagar, July 24: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, today conducted an extensive tour of District Ganderbal to take stock of the activities being carried out in Departmental Nurseries at Kralbagh, Wusen Tehsilbagh.

On the occasion, the DG impressed upon the Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Ganderbal to make all out efforts in to aware the general public about the modified High Density programme, so that more and more growers come forward for adoption of the scheme, thus enhancing their income.

He advised CHO to ensure the speedy multiplication of the root stock of various fruit crops, so that the local growers will not feel any difficulty during plantation season.

The DG expressed his satisfaction over the work being carried out in the Departmental Nurseries and stressed for further improvement in the work culture of the employees, to serve the public at the expected lines.

The Private Nursery growers were advised for plantation and multiplication of more and more of the Apple and other High Density rootstock locally, so that the cost of fruit plants is reduced and are made available to the growers easily and at cheaper rates.