DGP J&K sanctions welfare loan/relief in favour of 169 police personnel

Srinagar, July 24: The Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned welfare loan/ relief of over Rs 1.61 crore out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

In a statement the police said that under this order the financial assistance has been sanctioned in favour of 169 officers and personnel of the J&K Police. “Rupees 43 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 48 police personnel for self-treatment and treatment of their dependents. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 104 police personnel to meet the expenses of their own marriage, and marriage of their sons/daughters. Eight police personnel have been provided welfare loan for higher education of their wards. Rupees 1.5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of three police personnel for circumcision and Akhand Path of their wards. Under this order, Rupees 2.60 lakh as welfare relief has been also sanctioned in favour of 14 police personnel,” it said.

“The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly instalments from their salaries without any interest. However, the welfare relief provided is non-refundable,” the statement reads. “Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police including the wards of Martyr police personnel and wards of martyr SPOs. Besides, meritorious scholarship for the brilliant wards of in-service police personnel/martyred/retired police personnel/SPOs is provided to inculcate spirit of competition among them.”