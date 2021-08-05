DGP reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 5: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday reviewed the security scenario in Kashmir and visited the Armed Police Complex (APC) Zewan to take stock of the forthcoming Independence Day parade preparation.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP accompanied by DIG CKR Amit Kumar and SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary visited different places of Srinagar city to review ground security and deployment of personnel within the capital city.

During the tour, he visited Nowgam, Sanat Nagar, Batamaloo, Bemina, Qamarwari, and Khanayar areas.

The tour was aimed at taking stock of the ground security measures and deployment of forces in the capital city.

The DGP also chaired the meeting of senior officers from Police, CRPF and BSF at the Police Control Room (PCR) to review the overall security scenario of Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Special DG CID J&K, R R Swain; Special DG CRPF J&K, Sanjay Arora’ IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar; IG BSF Kashmir, Rajesh Mishra; IG CRPF (Ops) Kashmir, Charu Sinha; DIG CKR Amit Kumar; SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary and other officers.

In the meeting, the DGP emphasised upon the officers to be alert and cautious and said, “The anti-national elements are bent upon disturbing the peaceful environment.”

The senior officers briefed the DGP about the security scenario in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar also took stock of the preparation for the Independence Day Parade at the APC Zewan.

He inspected the full rehearsal of the parade in which contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, JKAP, IRP, J&K Women’s Police, District Police Srinagar, Fire and Emergency Services, UTDRF and Forest Protection Force were participating on the tunes of band contingents of the BSF, CRPF and J&K Police.

The DGP while interacting with the parade contingent commanders, nodal officers from JKAP and IRP battalions and other forces directed that the Independence Day parade should be appealing.

He directed that all the participants of the parade and other support staff should prepare for the event with full energy and enthusiasm.

The DGP directed the officers that during preparations and rehearsals of the parade there should be no compromise on the Covid-19 protocols.

He emphasised upon the officers that all the necessary measures should be taken to follow the health advisories issued from time to time by the authorities.

CO JKAP 9th BnManzoor Ahmad Dalal; CO JKAP 12th Bn Sanjay Singh Rana; Deputy CO JKAP 12th BnFayaz Ahmad and other gazetted officers of Police and other security forces were present during the visit.

The DGP also took a round of the area near the parade ground and directed the officers to prepare plans for renovation of family quarters and the infrastructure on the campus.

He directed the officers to take keen interest in organising fitness and sporting programmes to enhance the fitness levels of the officers and the personnel.