DGP sanctions meritorious scholarship/special reward of Rs14.60 lakh for 294 wards

Srinagar, July 23: With an aim to promote the merit and instill the spirit of competition among the wards of Police personnel, Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of rupees 14.60 lakh in favour of 294 wards of serving Police personnel.

According to a statement issued here, the meritorious scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of these wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2020-21. The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund vide PHQ order number 2199 of 2021.

The Scholarship of Rs 6000 each has been granted in favour of 142 wards for securing above ninety percent marks and Rs 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 152 wards who have secured eighty percent and above marks in the examination.

“Police Headquarters under its welfare scheme has introduced various scholarships to encourage the meritorious wards of serving/retired, martyred/deceased police personnel. Besides, financial assistance is provided to the wards of martyred police personnel /SPOs,” it said.