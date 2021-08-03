DGP sanctions Rs 1.18 crore relief: Police

Srinagar, Aug 3: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned Rs 90 lakh as Special Welfare Relief and Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of the killed and deceased Police personnel and SPOs.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “The DGP sanctioned Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief infavour of the next of kins of Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Ahmad, who was killed in a terrorist attack at Natipora Srinagar.”

The statement said that the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of the deceased personnel ASI Bashir Ahmad, head constables Chain Singh, Peer Riyaz Ahmad and constable Kamal Kumar who died during service due to health-related issues.