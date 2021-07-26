DGP sanctions Rs 1.60 crore relief for NoKs of killed police personnel, SPOs

Srinagar, July 26: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday sanctioned Rs 1.60 crore relief for the next of kin of killed Police personnel and SPOs.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Rs 80 lakh as special welfare relief and over Rs 55 lakh exgratia relief in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of killed and dead Police personnel and SPOs.

It said that the DGP sanctioned Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief in favour of NoKs of constable Suhail Mushtaq Lohar, who was killed in a militant attack at Bhagat Chowk Srinagar.

The statement said Rs 17.50 lakh ex-gratia relief had also been sanctioned in favour of dependents and egal heirs of SPO Shabaz Ahmad who was killed during a gunfight with militants at Zantrag Khrew.

It said that the special welfare relief of Ra 20 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heir of dead Police personnel ASI Qiyam-ud-Din Khatana, Head Constables Lal Hussain and Muzaffar Ahmad, Selection Grade Constable Sudesh Kumari and follower Sanjeev Kumar who expired during service due to health-related issues.

The statement said that Rs 5 lakh had also been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of dead SPO Maan Singh who passed away due to illness during the course of his engagement with the department.

It said that of the special welfare relief, Rs 1 lakh each was already paid to the families and NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the Police Headquarters through their concerned units and districts.