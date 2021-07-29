DGP sanctions Rs 70 lakh relief to NoKs of policemen dying in-service

Srinagar, July 29: To provide financial support to the families of the police personnel and SPOs who died in service, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday sanctioned Rs 70 lakh as Special Welfare Relief vide different orders of PHQ.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the Special Welfare Relief of Rs 19 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of ASI Pawan Singh, HC GopalDass and follower Pritam Singh who died in service.

It said that Rs 1 lakh had been already paid to the NoKs of deceased Police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units.

The statement said that the financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

It said that the DGP had also sanctioned special relief of Rs 5 lakh each in favour of the dependents and legal heirs of the deceased SPOs Muhammad Nazir and Vakil Singh who passed away during the course of their engagement in the department.

The statement said that financial assistance had been given out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.