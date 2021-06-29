Dheeraj reviews arrangements for 2-day Regional Conference at Srinagar’s SKICC

Srinagar, June 28: Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today took stock of the arrangements in connection with the upcoming two-day regional conference on the theme of ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 2, 2021 at SKICC here.

DG, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD), Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary Hospitality & Protocol, Secretary Information Technology, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Floriculture Kashmir, Director SKICC, Additional Secretary GAD and officers from Home Department, H&P Department, Estates Department, IT, Motor Garages, NIC, Information and Public Relations and other concerned departments attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers to work with coordination so that all the arrangements are put in place for smooth conduct of the seminar.

The meeting in detail discussed all the requirements to be made available by the concerned departments at the venue.

The meeting was informed that the event would conduct sessions on different topics and themes of models of good governance to be presided over by subject expert to be chaired by a senior officer from J&K UT.

There will be a separate question & answer session between all the modules of the conference while as the two-day event would provide a platform for discussion and exchanging of ideas, experiences and reforms with respect to governance.

It was given out that majority of the participants would join the event virtually from district headquarters in addition to over 150 people will attend the conference in person at SKICC.

The meeting was informed that the GAD has nominated liaison officers for the resource persons for their transportation, boarding, lodging etc.

While discussing the venue location and other arrangements, the Principal Secretary said that SKICC has been finalized as the venue for the Conference while asking SKICC and IMPARD to put in place a proper mechanism for coordination like setting up of registration counters and information brochures for sessions and modules for participants.

Besides, he directed the establishment of a media cell for media coverage, availability of power back up, Public Announcement System, Projectors, Screens, and other equipments.