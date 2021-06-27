DHSK starts Covid vaccination drive in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 27: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir under the supervision of Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather on Sunday started a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in the summer capital.

In his message on the occasion, the director said the possible third Covid-19 wave may come anytime saying that if there is any powerful tool to save people is the vaccination.

“So I appeal people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination can not only save us but our families, relatives and communities. The vaccination has no side effects. Those who have been vaccinated there is less mortality and morbidity among them,” he said.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the director headed the vaccination drive in Srinagar and visited many vaccination sites.

In the vaccination drive all the top officials including deputy directors, assistant directors, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar were present.

“A special feature of the vaccination drive was that the DHSK had put the services of various consultants, medical officers, dental surgeons and vaccinators on job for the special drive. These healthcare workers have done exemplary work from different districts across the valley for vaccination,” the spokesman said.

Their services were utilized for the special drive to influence and motivate the people to go for the vaccination.

As per the spokesman, on Sunday alone 4000 people were administered the jab in the special drive.

The DHSK is also planning to use influential doctors, community heads, religious leaders, business people and other prominent citizens for vaccination and their help will be sought to speed up the vaccination drive which would be done in Srinagar and other parts as well.

He said the people from different areas of Srinagar and people from different walks of life hailed the unique vaccination model which has also been hailed by the government.