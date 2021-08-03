Dilapidated BGSBU road | Rajouri villagers stage protest

Rajouri, Aug 3: Alleging the government authorities of not paying attention towards the issues faced by the locals around the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri, the residents of Dhanora village blocked the main road leading towards the institution from Rajouri town and disrupted the vehicular traffic for around four hours on Tuesday.

Headed by local SarpanchAftab Ahmed, a number of people from Dhanore village blocked the alternate road to the university while the main road was being repaired. The villagers headed by local Sarpanch, raising slogans against the government authorities, blocked the road and halted vehicular traffic.

They said that a project of over Rs 20 crore was sanctioned for BGSBU’s main road for upgradation and two laning.

However, they alleged that the work on this project was going on for the past two years and was yet to be completed.

They said that due to the administrative inertia and poor pace of work on this project, the BGSBU staff and hundreds of people living in the village were suffering on a daily basis.

“Presently the road is in an unusable state but with no vehicles plying on this main road, all vehicles have to pass through the link road,” the protesting villagers said.

They accused the authorities of giving stepmother treatment to hundreds of villagers living in the area.

The protestors alleged that the condition of the main road of BGSBU had turned into a death trap.

They kept the main road blocked for over four hours during which the BGSBU staff and hundreds of villagers remained stuck in traffic.

Later, the officials of the administration approached the agitated villagers and assured them that their demands would be taken up on priority and efforts would be made to resolve them.

On this assurance, the protesters called off their protest.