Dir Handicrafts hails nomination of Umar Hameed as Chairman CEPC

Srinagar, June 21: Terming the decision of nomination of Umar Hameed as Chairman CEPC as positive development, the Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah expressed his happiness on his taking over.

In his congratulatory message the Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir wished to work in tandem with the new incumbent and take the carpet sector of Jammu & Kashmir to new heights and boosting exports. “Umar is a renowned figure in the handicraft sector and has rendered commendable services in the said field. He is the first Kashmiri to hold the post in many years and his nomination has brought cheers to the stake holders of the carpet sector. He has served as a member of CEPC for many years and was serving CEPC as second vice chairman before getting nominated for the current assignment,” a statement by the department reads.