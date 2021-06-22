Dir H&H inaugurates 3-day workshop on natural dyeing at IICT Campus

Srinagar, June 22: The Director Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) department Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated a 3- day awareness workshop cum training Programme on Natural Dyeing at the campus of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Nowshera here.

The workshop cum training programme will be conducted under the expert guidance of one of the reputed resource person from the field BadshahMiyan of Jaipur Rajasthan and recipient of Shilp Guru and National Awardee who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of Natural dyeing.

The objective of the workshop is to generate awareness among the stake holders regarding the importance of natural dyeing in today’s competitive market where the customers are demanding eco-friendly products. The workshop assumes significance in light of the fact that the trend setters have became aware about the damage posed by the synthetic dyes to the ecology and the environment.