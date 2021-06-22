Dir H&H inaugurates 3-day workshop on natural dyeing at IICT Campus
Srinagar, June 22: The Director Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) department Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah inaugurated a 3- day awareness workshop cum training Programme on Natural Dyeing at the campus of Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Nowshera here.
The workshop cum training programme will be conducted under the expert guidance of one of the reputed resource person from the field BadshahMiyan of Jaipur Rajasthan and recipient of Shilp Guru and National Awardee who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of Natural dyeing.
The objective of the workshop is to generate awareness among the stake holders regarding the importance of natural dyeing in today’s competitive market where the customers are demanding eco-friendly products. The workshop assumes significance in light of the fact that the trend setters have became aware about the damage posed by the synthetic dyes to the ecology and the environment.
Practical demonstrations and sample development of natural dyeing on different types of raw materials in the handicrafts and handloom sector will the training component for the next two days of the program.
The event assumes significance and is expected to address concerns like color fastness, shade matching, availability of standard quality of natural dyes.
Director IICT Zubair Ahmad, Joint Director Handloom NargisSuraya, President FCIK ShahidKamili, Rouf Punjabi Ex president KCCI, participants from CDI, MEERAS society, TAHAFUZ society, Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development along with some of the leading exporters, dyers , artisans associated with the field were present on the first day of the workshop.