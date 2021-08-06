Dir Tourism flags off tour operators group to Gurez

Srinagar, Aug 6: Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo today flagged off a group of travel operators to Gurez for a familiarization visit.

The group of travel operators would visit the Gurez valley to make an on the spot assessment of the tourist potential particularly adventure tourism and identify recreational spots for the visitors.

Interacting with the group of travel operators, the Director said the familiarization visit is part of the Department's effort to identify and explore hidden and unexplored areas of Kashmir. He said already the Department is promoting lesser known destinations so that tourists get varied choices and products.