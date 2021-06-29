Director Health, DC Budgam inaugurate dialysis unit at DH Budgam

Srinagar, June 28: Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Deputy Commissioner Budgam jointly inaugurated a dialysis unit at District Hospital Budgam on Monday on the directions of Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo.

A statement of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) issued here said that the dialysis facility was inaugurated in presence of Chief Medical Officer Budgam and Medical Superintendent District Hospital Budgam in presence of health officials.

A spokesperson of DHSK said that besides the dialysis unit, a 6-bedded high dependency unit (HDU) for gynecology and a high dependency pediatric unit was also inaugurated.

The spokesman said that these facilities had been created on the directions of Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department AtalDulloo.

The director said that the high dependency unit for gynecology, meant for high risk pregnancies, would now decrease referrals to Srinagar hospitals and provide relief to the patients.

Dr Rather said that the dialysis unit was the long-pending demand of the people of Budgam.

He said it would provide relief to the patients who otherwise had to rush to private hospitals or tertiary care hospitals of Srinagar.

The director said that high dependency pediatric unit had been made functional in view of the possible third Covid-19 wave which is said to affect children and pregnant women.

“Chronic patients will now have relief at the Budgam hospital. We have also made such facilities in all the district hospitals across Kashmir division,” he said.

Dr Rather thanked Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, AtalDulloo and District Administration Budgam for their help.

In his message on the occasion, the director said that the possible third Covid-19 wave might come anytime saying that if there was any powerful tool to save people it was the vaccination.

"I appeal to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination can not only save us but our families, relatives and communities. The vaccination has no side effects. There is less mortality and morbidity among those who have been vaccinated,” he said.