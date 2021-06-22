Director H&H Kashmir clears promotion of 79 officials

Srinagar, June 22: The Departmental Promotion Committee meeting of Handicrafts and Handloom, Department Kashmir was held today under the Chairmanship of Director Handicrafts & Handloom wherein the promotion of 79 officials of Ministerial/ executive and technical cadre of the Department were cleared for promotion to the next higher level/ grade.

Apart from clearance of promotions, several issues which were pending disposal since the last so many years were also addressed during the meeting and cleared/ confirmed by the committee thus resolving the long pending grievances of certain sections of employees of the department.

Post merger of Handicrafts & Handloom Department into a single entity, this was the first Departmental Promotion Committee Meet and was held after a gap of more than 2 years.

Hailing the development, the employees appreciated the efforts of the Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir for holding the meet in a swift manner.

Congratulating the promotees, the Director advised them to work with zeal and zest for the betterment and welfare of the artisan community.

The whole exercise was conducted in view of the instructions given by the CS for conducting the DPC meets expeditiously and on the regular intervals.