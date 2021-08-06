Director Planning Hr Edu Deptt visits IUST

Srinagar, Aug 6: The director planning, Higher Education Department (HED) G M Ganie on Friday visited Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST).

He took stock of various developmental projects undertaken by the University under CAPEX, RUSA and Languishing Projects.

On the occasion, Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal welcomed the Director and informed him about the progress made by the University on the academic as well as on the infrastructural front. Prof. Naseer gave a detailed account of various ongoing projects at the campus.

Director Planning lauded the efforts and contribution of the IUST fraternity for the growth and development of the University and expressed hope that the University will continue to grow in future as well.