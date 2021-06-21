Directorate of ISM celebrates International Day of Yoga

Srinagar, June 21: Director Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K Dr Mohan Singh today launched the yoga celebrations at GovtUnani Hospital Shalteng, Srinagar where Yoga specialists delivered a practical session on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) to staff of GovtUnani Hospital/Directorate of ISM strictly following COVID protocols.

According to a statement issued here, Directorate of ISM (Ayush) J&K had already started celebrations of Yoga week from 14th of June 2021 “wherein video documentaries depicting utility of Yoga in the prevalent health crises and various other health challenges of day to day life, demonstrating health promotion and disease prevention aspects of Yoga, like Yoga for prevention of Covid-19, Yoga for Covid Care, Yoga for life style disorders, Yoga for respiratory disorder, Yoga for mental health, Suryanamaskar- Techniques and health benefits, Shatkarma- Techniques and health benefits were launched. Apart from that fun activities focusing students and youth viz, slogan competition, jingle competition, asana-pranayama competition, quiz competitions and essay writing competition at divisional level were organized on virtual mode.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education AtalDulloo, stressed on the need to carry forward the Yoga awareness to every nook and corner of the UT of J&K by involving common people through PRIs and other organizations. He further stated that multidisciplinary discussions and webinars in collaboration with other line Departments like ICDS, NHM, Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir, Youth Services and Sports, PRIs, School Education Department, Higher Education Departments, NGOs were held wherein discussions on utility of Yoga in various fields was deliberated with a purpose to integrate Yoga in different spheres of life.

Dr Mohan Singh in his address on 21st June 2021 at GovtUnani Hospital Shalteng, Srinagar stated that Ayush fraternity has the responsibility to encourage people for practicing yoga from their homes during the challenging situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He further said that during the celebrations of Yoga week from 14th of June 2021 directions were passed to AYUSH district Officers Jammu/ Kashmir to collaborate with line departments like ICDS, NHM, Directorate of Health Services, Youth Services and Sports, PRIs, School Education Department.