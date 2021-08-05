Disappointed I didn't get gold but will celebrate Olympic bronze with vacation: Lovlina Borgohain

Tokyo, Aug 4: She isn’t quite happy with just a bronze in her debut Olympics but Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday said it is nonetheless a huge reward for her sacrifices in the past eight years and she would celebrate it by taking her first vacation since taking up the sport in 2012.

The 23-year-old lost 0-5 in the welterweight (69kg) semifinals to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey here this morning.

“Accha to nahi lag raha hai. I worked hard for a gold medal so it is a bit disappointing,” Borgohain said after the bout, in which she was doked a point for not paying attention to the referee’s instructions and also endured two standing eight counts.

“I could not execute my strategy, she was strong, I thought if I play on the backfoot, I would get hit, so I went on the offensive but it didn’t work out as I had thought,” she explained.

“I wanted to hit her confidence, par hua nahi. She was relentless and that was the problem.”