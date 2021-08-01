Disaster Preparedness

Last week when rains lashed out the length and breadth of this region, certain areas faced human tragedies. The vagaries of weather are known to mankind even since it inhabited the planet earth, but sometimes it takes a disastrous turn causing immense damage, not only to the property but to human life as well. And this loss to life is something one can never compensate. The images from Kargil, Kishtawar and some parts of Kashmir valley were so horrifying. In all these cases we saw how cloudbursts wiped out entire areas.

The aftermath of this was a human tragedy and everyone in government or outside expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. The government announced relief packages also and that is what it could do at this time. Since it is a natural disaster one can not do much about it, once it strikes. But there are questions about how we manage disasters. Normally we are alerted to the situation only when we are hit. This is the first mistake we make. We have seen how the pattern of our living has changed over the years causing immense damage to the natural distribution of things.

This has impacted the weather pattern hugely and the consequences are for all of us to face. Second, we have a fare degree of experience to tell us which areas are not fir for human settlement. But unfortunately in certain cases we have encroached upon lands that were never meant for building houses.

This also has added to our vulnerability. Third, we tend to ignore the warnings of weathermen and this makes us pay the cost later. Fourth, the government knowns that disasters are bound to happen at certain places but we have no worthwhile support system in place to mitigate the after effects.

The cumulative result of this is that we are almost defenceless in the face of such disasters. It is the duty of government agencies to do a detailed mapping of weather related disaster and sensitise people in this regard, besides upgrading the ability to respond in case a disaster strikes. Even if we do much after it strikes, doing a little might be more effective if it is done well before.