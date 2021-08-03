Disasters, one after another

Just days back we had a human tragedy when a cloudburst consumed many lives in Kishtwar area. It washed away an entire portion and the devastation was such that even days after we could not trace the dead bodies, and now we have almost given up on that. The amount of debris that has piled up is hard to clear, and the hopes to retrieve dead bodies have extinguished.

Finally, as the reports suggest, people from the area have been shifted to another place. While the government was struggling to manage the aftermath of the disaster at Kishtwar, we have another cloudburst in Ganderbal region of the Kashmir valley.

Here also we have faced damage to crops, roads, and residential houses. Fortunately, there are no reports of any human lives being lost till now. Though the government has pressed into service its concerned departments but there is no way to undo the damage that is done in the first place. Without criticising government one should analyse disasters in light of facts, and desist from drawing conclusions that are just meant to find faults with the concerned departments in government.