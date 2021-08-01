District admin Srinagar launches anti-encroachment drive along Khushalsar, Gilsar

Srinagar, Aug 1: As part of the rejuvenation and restoration of historical lakes of Khushalsar, Gilsar, the District Administration Srinagar conducted a massive anti-encroachment drive along the banks of historical Water Circuit of KhushalSar and Gilsar.

The anti-encroachment drive was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad during which 4 shops, 3 residential houses and 5 boundary walls were demolished to retrieve state land.

The DC stated that the demolition drive will continue with more vigour in the future so that pristine glory of the historical water channel is restored in the larger public interest.

He reiterated his appeal to people to stop littering and throwing garbage into water bodies and refrain from encroachments in and along wetlands. He said all possible measures are being taken to restore the past glory of the water bodies.

Khushalsar, Gilsar, Anchaarlake and Nalla e Amir Khan is being restored to not only enhance the scenic beauty and environment but also to act as a source of livelihood for the local population and to bring them back on the Tourism map.