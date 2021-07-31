District Shopian Rugby championship concludes

Srinagar, July 31 : The District Shopian Rugby championship organised by District Shopian Rugby Association at Batdal Zainapora on Friday.

In the championship 16 boys teams and nine girls teams participated. Principal of Govt.Girls High School Showkat Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes amoung the winners.

In junior category NIPS Zainapora emerged as winner while Reshipora Tigers as runner-up. In the senior category Blue Eye Rugby Club emerged as winner while Brown Munde was runner up.

In sub junior girls category Govt. Girls High School emerged as the winner while Zainapora Reds are runner up. In junior girls Govt. High School emerged as winner while Friends.