Div Com calls for aggressive vaccination among 18-44 years age group

Srinagar, Aug 7: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday emphasised on aggressive vaccination among the 18 to 44 years age group.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting to take stock of the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Kashmir division the divisional commissioner appreciated the efforts put in by all the DCs in achieving nearly 100 percent target of vaccination in the age group of 45 years and above.

He also directed the district administrations of all the districts to pace up the vaccination coverage in the 18-44 years of age group on a war footing.

Pole also stressed upon further augmentation in their efforts by involving all the line departments in their districts to achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage of this age group by the end of August to reduce the risk of transmission of this dreadful virus.

He directed all the DCs to ensure that Covid Appropriate Behaviour in their districts was strictly adhered to and also not to allow any large gatherings in their districts during the coming festivals to avert the third wave of Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by Director Health Services, Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather along with incharge and various senior level officers of Divisional Covid-19 Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK).