Div Com inaugurates 15-day training programme on Mental Health

Srinagar, Aug 4: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today inaugurated 15- day training on mental health at Psychiatry Hospital, GMC Srinagar.

The programme was organised in collaboration with IMHANS. Among others, Director Health Services Kashmir, DrMushtaq Ahmad Rather, Principal GMC Srinagar, Professor Samiya Rashid, HOD Psychiatry, IMHANS, Dr. Mohammad Maqbool Dar and SSO/Epidemiologist Kashmir, Dr. TalatJabeen were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that as the number of mental illness patients are rising due to various reasons in Kashmir, holding Psychiatry related training programme for medical officers had become imperative to maintain proper Psychiatry patient management at primary health level system in all districts.

He said that during the training programme senior faculty from the Psychiatry department of GMC shall impart trainings about basic psychiatry treatment to tackle the rising number of patients having mental health related issues in their respective districts.

Div Com asked doctors to make best use of the trainings oriented to develop and enhance the capacity of medical officers to treat such patients more effectively. He said that both physical illness and mental illness are co-related and doctors need to connect with the patients for better results.

He said with the increase in mental illness cases, the drug addiction and suicidal tendencies were also going up. To tackle such patients both psychologically and medically, he said, it is imperative to hold capacity building training of our doctors with basics on mental illness treatment at primary level.

After the completion of training of the first batch of trainees, they shall be deputed as master trainers to further train other medical officers in all districts of Kashmir.

Also on the occasion Principal GMC Srinagar Prof. Samiya Rashid spoke about the various initiatives taken by their college to address mental health issues in their institutions. She also advised the trainees to learn the skills of early identification and management of mental health issues during these two week period so that the fruits of their training can have a better outcome in their districts where they are working in these testing times of Covid 19 pandemic. DHS Kashmir Dr.Mustaq Ahmad Rather also briefed the trainees about the various initiatives led by his department for increasing access to the quality mental health care in every district for these needful patients at their doorstep. Later on HOD Psychiatry Dr. Mohammad Maqbool Dar outlined the various topics which shall be covered during these trainings.

He also said that the Divisional Administration has also launched a 24×7 Mental Health Helpline where any patient can call on 0194-2455384 or email at mentalhealthhelplinekashmir@gmail.com to seek assistance on any mental health related issues.