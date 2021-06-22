Div Com reviews progress of Manasbal Lake development under PMDP

Srinagar, June 22: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of the progress of developmental works at Manasbal Lake under PMDP.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Director RDD, Director Rural Sanitation, Director Water Sports, WMDA, ACD Ganderbal, and other concerned.

At the outset, the Div Com stressed on putting up all water sports related infrastructure and required equipments for holding of water sports related events for the promotion of tourism.

He instructed concerned people to ensure that all the facilities are made available and related events are conducted once the covid positive cases decrease to large extent.

The Div Com stressed to pace up the work process on the development of the Island park inside the lake.

He emphasized on work completion of pending pathway construction and related works adjacent to Manasbal Lake.

Stressing on constructing the Community Sanitation Centres, pits, public conveniences, septic tanks, the Div Com said that flow of sewerage should be stopped into the lake by locals and impressed upon the concerned to ensure proper waste management and grey water management.

He instructed concerned parties to take up the works under SBM and MGNREGA schemes on priority.

He further emphasized on identifying the land for rehabilitation of Manasbal dwellers to relocate affected families on war footing.

He also directed for speeding up the deweeding work at all required spots and ensure the weed is removed both manually and mechanically from the lake.