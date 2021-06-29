Div Com stresses on speedy transfer of land parcels to SDA

Srinagar, June 28: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting of tje officers to review the progress made in the transfer of land parcels to Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, VC SDA, Chief Town Planner, ACR Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner stressed on expediting the transfer of land parcels and instructed concerned to ensure 500 kanal of land transfer weekly to ensure speedy completion of the process.

He directed the DCs to identify more land transfers for development of housing colonies under the housing mission.

The divisional commissioner took stock of the land transfer progress of various land parcels including Khushipora, Shalteng, ShongliporaNoorbagh, Achin, KhushalsarSazgaripora, Gandalf Dara, Chadpora, Kanihama, RakhArathBemina and other land parcels.

He emphasised on the concerned to expedite the transfer of these land parcels and ensure removal of encroachments on a war footing.