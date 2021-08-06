Div Comm directs for suspension of SMC Enforcement Officer

Srinagar, Aug 6: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole today directed Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to place Enforcement Officer of SMC Bashir Ahmad Bhat under suspension.

The direction came on the application of Abdul Majeed Mattoo, Abdul Rahim Mattoo and Mohammad Sultan Mattoo sonf of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Arampora Nawa Kadal Srinagar against Enforcement Officer, SMC Bashir Ahmad Bhat.

“Apropos to the subject, kindly find enclosed herewith a copy of application preferred by the above named applicants before this office, contents of which are self-explanatory. In this regard a report was sought from the Patwari concerned to ascertain the factual position, who submitted the same. The concerned Enforcement Officer has demolished the property of complainants of his own without obtaining orders from his superiors. The accused officer has misused his official position and took law in his hands,” the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said in a letter to Commissioner SMC.

“In this connection, you are directed to place the accused Enforcement Officer, under suspension with immediate effect and submit compliance report to this office accordingly through return fax,” the letter states.