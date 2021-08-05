Downtown Heroes FC takes giant leap, qualifies for 2nd Division I-League

Srinagar, Aug 4: In a major achievement, the newly formed Old Srinagar based football club has taken a giant leap forward by qualifying for the second division I-League from J&K.

The Club that didn’t exist around one year ago, is today itself a name in football circles of Kashmir and soon is going to be named in the National football arena.

Downtown Heroes in its first ever year of existence has secured its qualification from J&K for second division I-League. They did this by performing brilliantly in the JKFA Professional League in which they finished overall third and second in qualification . They had a brilliant start to the league winning three out of three games. If not for fumble in the later half of the league they would have been runaway champions.

Apart from that their performances have been hailed by one and all. From experts to fans everyone loved their attacking style of play which entertains everyone. In matches where they could have easily sat back and secured points , they continued to press up making it clear that they are here to entertain and give fans what they want.

JKFA has nominated two clubs from J&K on the basis of their ranking in JKFA Professional league for the Second Division I-League. All India Football Federation had invited nominations from all over Country. As per early information AIFF has received 29 nominations from its 18 State units. They may have to select only 10 out of them.

Meanwhile Downtown Heroes Football Club has congratulated Jammu & Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) for successfully conducting Professional League 2021.

In a statement issued here Downtown Heroes FC lauded the immense capabilities of JKFA in successfully hosting the Professional League 2021 in Srinagar.