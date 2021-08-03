DPS Srinagar, DPS Baramulla, Doon School students pass exam with flying colours

Srinagar, Aug 3: The students of Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan, DPS Baramulla and Doon International School (DIS) Srinagar have passed the class 10th CBSE exams with flying colours.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th results on Tuesday.

The DPS Athwajan Srinagar has scored 100 percent result. Out of 279 students assessed for the exams, 182 have scored more than 80 percent marks.

The girls have outshined the boys of the school as all the top three positions have been bagged by them.

As per the figures produced by the school, Nabeelah has topped the merit list with 98.20 percent while FarihahAjaz and Ilsa Tariq Bhat have secured the second and third positions scoring 98 percent and 97 percent marks respectively.

The students have attributed their success to their hard work and the endeavours of their teachers for their continuous guidance during the COVID-19 period.

“Times were really tough as we had no formal schooling and everything was done online. Students were deprived of person-to-person communication but our teachers never allowed that to be an excuse. The teachers shared study material online and guided all the students throughout the academic year,” Nabeelah said.

The second topper, Farihah also gave credit to the school management for proper guidance during these difficult times. “The guidance of my teachers has helped me to secure this position. Due to the pandemic we lacked interpersonal communication but teachers were with us for the whole year,” she said.

Chairman DPS Srinagar, Vijay Dhar congratulated the students and said it was a collective effort by the teachers and students.

“The success of our students delights me more as it shows how well the coordination between our students and teachers is. Such collective efforts gave us wonderful outcomes that made the state and the region proud,” he said.

The Vice Principal of DPS Srinagar, ShafaqAfshan also congratulated the students and for their performances despite the lockdown and crisis precipitated by COVID-19.

“It is squarely due to the efforts of the teachers who worked tirelessly to overcome hindrances, and ensured that the students do not feel left out in these challenging times,” she said.

Meanwhile, DPS Baramulla has also scored 100 percent results. Around 57 students appeared in the exam and all of them have been declared as qualified.

Principal of DPS Baramulla, Shashwata Shiva said the top scorers of the school are Akshara Raj and VirasatFirdous who scored 94 percent marks while HameedullahHmadan has scored 93 percent marks.

Also, Ayman Nazir and UzmaWani have scored 85 percent and 83 percent respectively.