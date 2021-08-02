Dr Farooq cautions people against falling prey to ‘communal instigation’

Srinagar, Aug 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked the people to remain cautious about the “nefarious communal designs” of “anti-J&K forces”, saying that communal, and the regional harmony is key to development.

Dr Farooq while addressing a delegation of noted personalities, politicians and socio-political activists from Jammu at his residence in Srinagar said J&K is suffering from political, developmental, economic maladies, which have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic.

He said the “communal forces of the country” are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by perusing narrow and divisive brand of politics.

The visiting delegation was led by Sheikh Abdul Rahman. Among others Political advisor to NC Vice President Tanvir Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

“There has been no effort to leverage J&K’s potential to widen its prosperity and social security of its populace. Every single opportunity has been left unutilized to alleviate people’s sufferings. The administration is living in denial,” he, as per a statement issued here, said.

“With such a bleak record on economy, development, job creation, justice, equality, equity, and respecting federalism, it is no wonder that the communal forces will unleash the specter of communalism. We all have to pose this question to us as to what that ugly communal politics foretells for Jammu and Kashmir. While the macro picture of J&K is alarming, that of Jammu region is no different,” he said.

"We have had enough of it. Now is the time to join our efforts to put the country, particularly J&K on the path of progress. NC has long been advocating joining of diverse streams of thoughts to form a mighty river of progress and advancement. Our vision is not blinkered; we see our people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion,” he added.

He said that the region is on a tipping point of history that demands us to work with unity to secure a promising future for our future generations. “We all irrespective of our linguistic, regional, religious affiliations have to protect the unique constitutional position and individuality of our socio-cultural and political system. NC would continue to fight for political empowerment of the last person living in Gurez, Rajouri, Bani-Basouli, and Kishtwar. We will continue with our struggle in a constitutional and peaceful manner,” he said.

Meanwhile he asked the incumbent administration to expedite the work on Z-Morh tunnel and ensure locals first and foremost stake in the project.

He also impressed upon the incumbent administration to restore connectivity, electricity and water supply to the areas which were hit by flash floods earlier this week in Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipura and Kargil. He also asked the incumbent government to work out an adequate compensation to the flash-flood affected families.