Drowning of Ganderbal youth: Family demands probe

Ganderbal, June 27: The family members of a youth who allegedly drowned in a power canal in Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on June 21 demanded a proper investigation into the incident on Sunday.

Muhammed Salim Khan, 19, son of Abdul Majid Khan of Pandach Ganderbal had drowned in the power canal near Gund area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on June 21 while his body was retrieved from the canal on June 22.

The family members of the youth demanded a proper investigation into the incident that led to the death of the youth.

"We feel our son hasn't drowned but has been killed under a well-planned conspiracy. The statements of the friends accompanying Salim have given different statements which has made us more suspicious," said Irshad Ahmed, the cousin of the deceased youth.

The family members of the youth have urged the Police, particularly SSP Ganderbal, to speed up the investigation into the incident and take stringent action against those involved in the death of the youth.

Station House Officer Police Station Gund Abdul Rashid told Greater Kashmir that they had already started the investigations into the incident and called up the friends of the deceased youth for questioning.

"We have seized the mobile phone of the youth that was missing. Anyone found involved will be dealt under the law," Rashid said.