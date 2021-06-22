Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag

Anantnag, June 22: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Anantnag and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said that officers from Police Station Bijbehara at a checkpoint established at Waghama Bijbehara “intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK03C-8799 driven by one person identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dass son of Mohammad Maqbool Dass resident of Waghama Bijbehara. During checking, officers were able to recover 55 Kgs of Poppy Straw from the vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 185/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bijbehara and investigation has been taken up.